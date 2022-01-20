Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,045,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 768,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Radius Health alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Radius Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Radius Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Radius Health by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDUS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,631. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $320.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.