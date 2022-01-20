Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 20,240 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,240 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Delek US worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 203,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $286,762.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,917 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,386 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

