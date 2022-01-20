Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Myovant Sciences worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYOV. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,484,000 after acquiring an additional 77,322 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 100.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 247.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

MYOV stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.75.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $164,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

