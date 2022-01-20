Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of C4 Therapeutics worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,932 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

