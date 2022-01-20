Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 29,097 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,097 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.9% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTG opened at $15.72 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.