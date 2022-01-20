Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.13

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 55279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Rakuten Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

