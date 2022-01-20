Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RANJY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Randstad has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

