Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $138.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1,725.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPD traded up $4.60 on Friday, hitting $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,392. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

