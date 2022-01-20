Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$338.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$373.17 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.00.

WPM stock opened at C$52.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$52.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 30.80%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

