Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $50,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $438,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,955. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

