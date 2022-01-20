Raymond James & Associates Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.65% of Bancroft Fund worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCV stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $3.17 per share. This is an increase from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 52.07%.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

