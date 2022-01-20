Raymond James & Associates Purchases 16,612 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of SilverCrest Metals worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SILV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 618,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,519,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 136,027 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SILV. Raymond James lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

