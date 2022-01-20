Raymond James & Associates Sells 122 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,535,000 after buying an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,397,000 after buying an additional 100,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Abiomed by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,235,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,759,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.20.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $302.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.12. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

