Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,976 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Skillz were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Skillz by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Skillz by 3,157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 35,462 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skillz by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 43,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKLZ. BTIG Research began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. cut their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 19,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 432,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

