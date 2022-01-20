Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.50 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.76.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$25.22 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.30 and a 1 year high of C$30.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.54. The firm has a market cap of C$44.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 25.35%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 60,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

