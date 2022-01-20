Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.90 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,044,286 shares of company stock worth $43,910,019 and have sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.