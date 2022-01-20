Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 203.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 78,113 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000.

THD opened at $76.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $83.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79.

