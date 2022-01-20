Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $1,133,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $53,000.

AEO stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

