Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 30,631 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,631 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,724,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 375,703 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 280,800 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,692,000. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

TX opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

