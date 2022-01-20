Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 78 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 53.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WEX by 66.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth $92,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEX opened at $155.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.63 and a 200 day moving average of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

