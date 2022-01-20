Raymond James Increases Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $168.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $164.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

FNV stock opened at $137.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.38.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 364.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

