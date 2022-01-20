Raze Network (RAZE) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.61 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00058279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.66 or 0.07452521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00063474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,226.42 or 0.99628872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00066302 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007871 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,623,767 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

