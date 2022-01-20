RB Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.15. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,065. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

CWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

