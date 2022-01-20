RB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 40.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,581,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 254.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 60,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 22,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of A stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $141.62. 5,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,505. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

