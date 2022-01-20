RB Capital Management LLC Sells 346 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,626. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.14 and a 200-day moving average of $154.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

