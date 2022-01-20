RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.29% of RE/MAX worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 39.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 105.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 72,598 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.11 million, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.87%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

