Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Shares Down 0.7%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.48 and last traded at $47.96. 8,947,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 7,816,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

