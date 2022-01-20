Refinable (FINE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.89 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and $717,458.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refinable has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00057605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.49 or 0.07349239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00061628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,811.28 or 0.99959296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00065148 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

