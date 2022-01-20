reflect.finance (RFI) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. reflect.finance has a market cap of $268,780.05 and $2,093.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00051987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00113864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,442,557 coins. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

