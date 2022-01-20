Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of RF opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

