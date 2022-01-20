Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.53

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 60151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 241.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 168,933 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 145.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,316 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

