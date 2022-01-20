Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given New €284.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €264.00 ($300.00) to €284.00 ($322.73) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.81.

REMYY stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $24.72.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

