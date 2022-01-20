Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given New €284.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €264.00 ($300.00) to €284.00 ($322.73) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.81.

REMYY stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

