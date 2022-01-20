Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.40 Million

Analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post sales of $148.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. Renasant posted sales of $170.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $643.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.10 million to $651.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $591.03 million, with estimates ranging from $581.90 million to $606.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

RNST stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 255,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,062. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Renasant has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Renasant by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,771 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Renasant during the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Renasant during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

