Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Short Interest Update

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 506,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RENN. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the second quarter valued at $205,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renren during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Renren during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in Renren during the second quarter worth about $2,702,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Renren during the third quarter worth about $165,000. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RENN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.81. 17,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,312. Renren has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

