Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report $63.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.92 million and the lowest is $61.98 million. Repay reported sales of $41.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $220.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.03 million to $221.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $284.77 million to $299.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $16.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. Repay has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $26.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Repay by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 44,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Repay by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP increased its position in shares of Repay by 9.5% in the third quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 1,476,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 128,310 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

