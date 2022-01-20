Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.73 Million

Analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report $179.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.50 million. Repligen posted sales of $108.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $663.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.50 million to $665.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $801.68 million, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $860.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repligen.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.
In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
RGEN stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,278. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.61 and its 200-day moving average is $258.76.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
