Research Analysts Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$370.32 million for the quarter.
Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$4.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.14.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.
