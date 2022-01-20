Research Analysts Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$370.32 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$2.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.21.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$4.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.14.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.