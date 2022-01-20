Reviewing Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Matterport and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matterport N/A N/A N/A Everbridge -31.91% -12.68% -3.60%

This table compares Matterport and Everbridge’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matterport N/A N/A -$1.50 million N/A N/A Everbridge $271.14 million 7.34 -$93.40 million ($2.94) -17.55

Matterport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everbridge.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of Matterport shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Everbridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Matterport and Everbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matterport 0 0 5 0 3.00 Everbridge 2 8 3 0 2.08

Matterport currently has a consensus price target of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 125.02%. Everbridge has a consensus price target of $114.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.97%. Given Matterport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Matterport is more favorable than Everbridge.

Summary

Matterport beats Everbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

