Reviewing Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) & Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 6.69 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $41.44 billion 0.57 $1.95 billion $0.93 11.37

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Repro-Med Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.69% 6.88% 2.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Repro-Med Systems and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro-Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 6 0 2.55

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus price target of $13.36, indicating a potential upside of 26.40%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Repro-Med Systems.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Repro-Med Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro-Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

