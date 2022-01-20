RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RFIL. TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.06.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RF Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

