RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RH were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of RH by 2.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,746,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter worth about $693,140,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $110,173,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,250,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RH opened at $416.05 on Thursday. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $634.80.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

