Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.66

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €94.66 ($107.57) and last traded at €94.06 ($106.89), with a volume of 243245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €92.42 ($105.02).

Several analysts have issued reports on RHM shares. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €113.00 ($128.41).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

