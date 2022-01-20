Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.05% of Centene worth $18,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 150.0% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,810. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

