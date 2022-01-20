Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Cuts Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.06% of NovoCure worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in NovoCure by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in NovoCure by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVCR traded up $7.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.15. 23,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average of $119.86. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.