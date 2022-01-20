Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 111.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,306,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after buying an additional 1,162,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,327,000 after buying an additional 103,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

