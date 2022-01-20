Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Invests $3.40 Million in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLK. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter worth about $468,000. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

OLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

