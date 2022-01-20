Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $127.43. The stock had a trading volume of 72,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.25. The stock has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

