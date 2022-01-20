RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock Position Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RNG opened at $168.77 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.41.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

