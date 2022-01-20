Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.28

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 1279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Several research analysts have commented on RSKD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Get Riskified alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,708,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,791,000. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.