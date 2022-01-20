Robert Gayton Sells 100,000 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Robert Gayton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,316.48.

Robert Gayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total value of C$82,000.00.

Shares of TSE ARG opened at C$1.71 on Thursday. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$296.71 million and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.40.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.61 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

